Valentine’s Day: Top 5 Nollywood rom-coms for date night

With this in mind, we have compiled the best five Nollywood romance films to watch on Valentine’s Day:

‘Isoken’

Despite being released in 2017, this movie still tops my list any day. It's a story almost all Nigerian women can relate to; the pressure that comes with being single once you pass a certain age. You throw in a married younger sister and it's all over.

Dakore Akande plays a convincing, beautiful 34-year-old. Despite being successful, her family and friends are concerned because of her single status.

So, she deals with her overbearing mother’s matchmaking and eventually having to choose between the perfect Nigerian husband material and an Oyinbo (Caucasian) man. It's a great watch with the right amount of laughs.

‘Love in a Pandemic’

What happens when you accidentally call a stranger who ends up being the seemingly ‘uncomplicated’ love you have been searching for? You get this beautiful love story.

Directed by Akay Mason, the movie tells the story of Bolanle played by (Nancy Isime), a customer care agent who has to work from home at the start of the pandemic. Her boring life worsens when her longtime boyfriend TJ, a doctor, is called to the front lines.

One day, a misdial connects her to a stranger, Alex (Deyemi Okanlawon) who says all the right things and what follows up is an interesting rom-com.

Isime delivers arguably her best performance yet alongside Eso Dike, Teni Aladese, Uche Montana and Ronke Odusanya. Its currently showing in cinemas.

‘A Sunday Affair’

Two best friends, Uche and Toyin, fall in love with Sunday, a charming, yet extremely flawed eligible bachelor. The result is a thought provoking rom-com, currently streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Walter Taylaur, the movie stars: Dakore Akande and Nse Ikpe Etim who deliver great performances in every scene. The supporting cast includes Hilda Dokubo, and Alexx Ekubo.

‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’

The perfect rom-com has a few formulas including one person falling in love with someone else without realising that this person was originally out to get them.

This movie has exactly that. Cue a disillusioned London chef visiting Nigeria who has to deal with her matchmaking mother and restore the family’s rundown hotel. She’s heartbroken when she discovers the man she loves is buying it.

Directed by Ishaya Bako, the cast includes Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie, Jide Kosoko, and the late Rachel Oniga who are all in top form.

‘Fine Wine’

With the bad economy, ongoing naira and fuel scarcity, who doesn't want a rich, good-looking man to swoop in and save the day?