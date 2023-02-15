ADVERTISEMENT
'Love Language': Here is your first look at Uzoamaka Aniunoh's short film

Inemesit Udodiong

The new project explores intertribal relationships.

'Love Language'
'Love Language'

What happens when two people from different tribes and get into a relationship? You get an interesting love story as seen in Uzoamaka Aniunoh’s directorial debut titled 'Love Language.'

Set in modern Lagos, the film follows the lives of Chioma, played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh, and Abdul (Adam Garba) as they navigate their love and differences. One conversation unravels many untouched layers of their realities which puts their bond to the test.

'Love Language'
'Love Language' Pulse Nigeria

Describing her experience writing, directing and acting on this project, Uzoamaka says, "It was not plain sailing, as I had to wear many hats on Love Language whilst ensuring that I gave my best in all directions. I had been playing with the idea of the film for a while and once I had the script out, I was quite certain this was going to be my directorial debut. I worked with an excellent team and this made it much easier for me."

The short film highlights the importance as well as the challenges of intertribal relationships, while offering fundamental human questions rooted in cultural differences and tolerance.

Holding up a mirror for the viewers to see themselves, the film presents people truthfully and without judgment doing what they deem best to be heard, to be seen, to be understood.

The film is written by Uzoamaka and produced by Josh Olaoluwa, with cinematography credited to Joseph Adeniyi Omobulejo.

Orire Nwani is attached as the creative producer while Mudiakeoghene Ori-Jesu is the executive producer.

'Love Language'
'Love Language' Pulse Nigeria

'Love Language' is set to begin its festival run across local and international film festivals before it is released to a wider audience.

Watch the trailer:

