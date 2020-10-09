Nigeria's film industry appears to be returning to status quo following the September 9, 2020, reopening of cinemas nationwide.
Recall the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria forced the compulsory closure of cinemas in April 2020. Weeks after the reopening of cinemas, box office numbers have begun to show significant improvement.
On the top five domestic highest-grossing box office movies for the month are Nollywood's 'Fate of Alakada' and 'Unroyal', both released last weekend.
Here is a list of five highest-grossing movies according to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).
1. 'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner' (Nollywood)
Release date: October 1, 2020
Box office gross: N17, 396,200
2. 'Mulan' (Hollywood)
Release date: September 14 (Nigeria)
Box office gross: N2, 377,300
3. 'Tenet' (Hollywood)
Release date: September 14 (Nigeria)
Box office gross: N2, 216,600
4. 'The New Mutants' (Hollywood)
Release date: September 20 (Nigeria)
Box office gross: N2,075,800
5. 'Unroyal' (Nollywood)
Release date: October 2
Box office gross: N1,472, 600