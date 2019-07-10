‘Rant Queens’ tells the story of a rift that ensued between a mother and her daughter over influences of social media.

Directed by Lancelot Imasuen, the ‘Rant Queens’ also features Susan Peters, Kunle Remi, Moyin Olutayo, and Edak Williams.

Produced by Moyin Olutayo, ‘Rant Queens’ is a movie that tells the story of a meddling mother who clashes with her controversial blogger daughter in a series of rants. While trying to get her married, she ends up becoming a competition for her.

Speaking on the film, Olutayo expressed how honoured she feels to have produced the movie saying, “It’s a great opportunity to have produced this movie. The social media has the power to either make or mar you and we saw that this is a global issue that needs to be addressed. How you use social media especially in the entertainment industry matters, so we decided to make this movie.”

Slated to be in the cinemas from July 12, 2019, Rant Queen is catching in on the advent and spread of the usage of social media to advance different causes.