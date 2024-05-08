ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Simi explains why she chose to call her collaboration with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'.

Simi shares why she chose to call her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'
Simi shares why she chose to call her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

Recommended articles

While appearing in an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee, Simi addressed the controversy generated by the title of her collaboration with Tiwa Savage.

Simi stated that she had no intentions of explaining her reason behind the title 'Men Are Crazy' after the announcement generated negative reactions from some male observers online. According to the award-winning singer, she was going to wait till the song dropped as it would better explain the title.

"I honestly wasn't going to go on an explaining spree at the time. I was like when the song comes out they will see what I'm trying to say," Simi shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also acknowledged that the online reaction the title caused also contributed to the track's rollout as it increased anticipation.

Simi further shared that Tiwa Savage softened up the message in the song through her lyrics "Men are crazy but I still want one in my bed" as she was planning to simply leave it at "men are crazy".

Simi & Tiwa Savage excite on new song 'Men Are Crazy'
Simi & Tiwa Savage excite on new song 'Men Are Crazy' Pulse Nigeria

The single is the first time Tiwa Savage and Simi will be collaborating and it marks a notable moment for female collaborations in Afrobeats.

'Men Are Crazy' follows the release of 'All I Want' released in February 2024 and both songs are a precursor to her new album expected to be released later in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interview, Simi also addressed the recent situation of her Adekunle Gold defending her on social media during a back-and-forth with producer Samklef.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

I feel like people say what they say for attention - Simi on clash with Samklef

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

Rapper Skales compares himself to King Solomon, says he has dated 100 women

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

MrBeast buys 26 Tesla cars to give away as 26th birthday gift; here's how to win

Ajebo Hustlers returns to class for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102' [Review]

Ajebo Hustlers returns to class for 'Bad Boy Etiquette 102' [Review]

Singer Wizkid accused of living in his former glory and clout-chasing

Singer Wizkid accused of living in his former glory and clout-chasing

Rapper Skales to make acting debut in 'Seeking Justice' directed by JJC Skillz

Rapper Skales to make acting debut in 'Seeking Justice' directed by JJC Skillz

Jide Kosoko, others pay tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ late actress, Ovularia

Jide Kosoko, others pay tribute to ‘The New Masquerade’ late actress, Ovularia

My mum did not spare me - Toke Makinwa recalls coming last in class

My mum did not spare me - Toke Makinwa recalls coming last in class

Pulse Sports

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

Anthony Joshua: Nigerian-born boxer teams up with Mariah Carey, Naomi Campbell and Cuppy in France

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A review of Bella Shmurda's EP 'R2 Sept 12'

Bella Shmurda explores the pain of loss on 'R2 Sept 12' EP [Review]

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

Loveb3rd, Guchi redefine emotional authenticity on 'This Your Love'

Adekunle Gold fires shots at Samklef over failure to produce song he was paid for

Adekunle Gold accuses Samklef of failing to produce a song he was paid for

5 takeaways from the track list of Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turn 21'

5 takeaways from the track list of Ayra Starr's second album 'The Year I Turn 21'