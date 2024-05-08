Simi shares why she called her song with Tiwa Savage 'Men Are Crazy'

While appearing in an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee, Simi addressed the controversy generated by the title of her collaboration with Tiwa Savage.

Simi stated that she had no intentions of explaining her reason behind the title 'Men Are Crazy' after the announcement generated negative reactions from some male observers online. According to the award-winning singer, she was going to wait till the song dropped as it would better explain the title.

"I honestly wasn't going to go on an explaining spree at the time. I was like when the song comes out they will see what I'm trying to say," Simi shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also acknowledged that the online reaction the title caused also contributed to the track's rollout as it increased anticipation.

Simi further shared that Tiwa Savage softened up the message in the song through her lyrics "Men are crazy but I still want one in my bed" as she was planning to simply leave it at "men are crazy".

Pulse Nigeria

The single is the first time Tiwa Savage and Simi will be collaborating and it marks a notable moment for female collaborations in Afrobeats.

'Men Are Crazy' follows the release of 'All I Want' released in February 2024 and both songs are a precursor to her new album expected to be released later in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT