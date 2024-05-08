Rapper Skales to make acting debut in 'Seeking Justice' directed by JJC Skillz

A few hours before his Instagram announcement on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, he posted a video of his severely injured face, which showed that he had sustained injuries to his head, temple, and bridge of his nose, which had gashes on them, terrifying his fans. He didn't explain what had happened beyond the message, "THANK YOU JESUS."

Thankfully, the disturbing video was revealed to be a promotional stunt for Skales’ role in Seeking Justice.

He cleared the air on Instagram, expressing gratitude, saying, “THANK YOU JESUS for my first ever acting role in Nollywood! Y’all ain’t ready for #SeekingJusticeTheMovie directed by the legendary @jjcskillz.”

He also thanked Maryam Ndukwe O, the visual effects artist, and his co-stars including Deyemi Okanlawon and Eso Dike. He said, “Thanks to @deyemitheactor and @eso.dike for the acting tips and a special shoutout to the exceptional VFX artist @classic_makeova.”