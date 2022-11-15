Play Network Studios Announces 6 Movies Coming In 2023/2024

The upcoming titles include one classic remake, a sequel, two biopics and original stories.

'Hijack 93,' based on the hijack of the 1993 Nigerian Airways plane, leads the list, followed by the studio's first original film titled 'The Six' rumored to continue the story of the mysterious, charismatic cult leader, Richard Williams played by Ramsey Nouah.

The remake of 'Diamond Ring' is next on the lineup. The studio acquired the rights to the 1998 classic thriller last year. Directed by Tade Ogidan, the movie follows the story of a gifted university freshman who joins the wrong crowd and is cajoled into stealing a dead woman's diamond ring.

Dire repercussions soon follow the theft. Teju Babyface makes his debut as a leading man, supported by Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe Damijo, Liz Benson, Bukky Ajayi and Bimbo Akintola.