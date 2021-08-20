RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Play Network acquires Nollywood classic 'Diamond Ring', announce remake

The Tade Ogidan directed classic released to critical acclaim in 1998.

Play Network acquires 'Diamond Ring' [Instagram/charlesofplay]

Play Network studios has confirmed the acquisition of 1998 Nollywood classic thriller, 'Diamond Ring'.

The production company is set to remake the original film. Announcing the latest acquisition, Play Network boss Charles Okpaleke revealed it might wrap up the studios' long list of classic remakes, sequels and reboots.

"We’ve just acquired the intellectual property rights to this Nollywood classic “Diamond Ring”. This would be a Remake and not a Sequel," Okpaleke wrote on Instagram.

"This might probably be the last movie under the 'Play Network Nostalgic collection'. Coming soon to your screens," the filmmaker added.

Following Play Network's 2019 acclaimed outing with the award-winning 'Living In Bondage' sequel, the production company has acquired rights to a number of Nollywood classics. In 2020, Play Network released remakes of Amaka Igwe's 'Rattlesnake' and Zeb Ejiro's 'Nneka the Pretty Serpent'.

ALSO READ: Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles

Tade Ogidan's 'Diamond Ring' released to critical acclaim in 1998. Starring Teju Babyface in his debut lead role, Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe Damijo, Liz Benson, Bukky Ajayi, Bimbo Akintola, the thriller follows the story of a university freshman who steals a diamond ring from a corpse. The aggrieved ghost soon embarks on a revenge mission.

