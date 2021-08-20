The production company is set to remake the original film. Announcing the latest acquisition, Play Network boss Charles Okpaleke revealed it might wrap up the studios' long list of classic remakes, sequels and reboots.

"We’ve just acquired the intellectual property rights to this Nollywood classic “Diamond Ring”. This would be a Remake and not a Sequel," Okpaleke wrote on Instagram.

"This might probably be the last movie under the 'Play Network Nostalgic collection'. Coming soon to your screens," the filmmaker added.

Following Play Network's 2019 acclaimed outing with the award-winning 'Living In Bondage' sequel, the production company has acquired rights to a number of Nollywood classics. In 2020, Play Network released remakes of Amaka Igwe's 'Rattlesnake' and Zeb Ejiro's 'Nneka the Pretty Serpent'.

ALSO READ: Play Network Studios unveils 7 forthcoming titles