Netflix unveils exciting slate of 7 new Nigerian films and series

Set to land on the service throughout the last quarter of the year, the forthcoming projects span various genres and themes. They include new local films and series from Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan and Kemi Adetiba.

The titles are currently in different stages of production and once completed, they will make their debut on Netflix to over 238 million members around the world in more than 190 countries.

Here are the 7 new projects coming to Netflix soon:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Book

This is a much-anticipated mystery and crime thriller film by Effiong and Anakle Films. In this story, old scores bubble to the surface when a gang of corrupt policemen kill a man's only son, and he begins a search for justice.

Directed and produced by Effiong, the project features a star-studded cast with Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye as lead cast members, working alongside Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo; Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Ireti Doyle, Taiwo Ajayi Lycett, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Patric Doyle, Bimbo Manuel Femi Branch, Denola Grey, Kelechi Udegbe and Nobert Young.

Blood Vessel

The story revolves around a group of six friends who find themselves caught in the crossfire and attempt to flee to South America as stowaways on a ship as unrest grows over a mega coup plotting in their hometown along the Niger Delta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie and Roxanne Adekunle-Wright, the lead cast includes David Ezekiel, Adaobi Dibor and Jide Kene Achufusi.

The mystery and crime thriller film comes from Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios.

Ijogbon

A coming-of-age drama-adventure film, the feature is about four teenage youths from a rural village in South-West Nigeria who stumble across a pouch of diamonds and conceal it, to grave repercussions.

Created by Kunle Afolayan and produced by Golden Effects Pictures, the cast features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa; Fawaz Aina of Ikorodu Boiz; Yemi Solade; Gabriel Afolayan and Bimbo Manuel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aníkúlápó (series)

Another title from Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects, this is the spinoff of the much-beloved Yoruba epic, Aníkúlápó. Following the success of the movie, the franchise returns as a four-part sequel directed and produced by Afolyan.

It features returning stars Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi and Bimbo Ademoye alongside Owobo Ogunde, Gabriel Afolayan, Lateef Adedimeji, Eyiyemi Afolayan, Uzee Usman, Oyinda Sanni and Taiwo Hassan.

Wrath And Revenge (WAR)

This is a brand-new drama series from Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios. A spin off from the popular Sons of the Caliphate, WAR follows Nuhu Bula’s rise to the governorship of Kowa, treacherously orchestrated by his wife Binta, who would stop at nothing to see her husband succeed. When Binta discovers her husband is about to take a second wife, the wrath of a woman scorned will stop at nothing to protect her love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mo Abudu is the series’ executive producer with Heidi Uys as supervising producer. Dimbo Atiya will be in the director chair’s guiding a star-studded cast including Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, Yakubu Mohammed, Patrick Doyle, Ayoola Ayolola, Ifeanyi Kalu, Theresa Edem, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Daniel Okosun, Maikudi “Cashman”, Mickey Odeh, Sophia Muhammed, Uzee Usman, Padita Agu and Ahide Adum.

Òlòtūré (series)

Following the success of the Òlòtūré film, Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios’ feature on human trafficking, the story will return to Netflix as a series, where Òlòtūré, a young journalist continues her undercover work as a journalist crossing the Benin border. Her perilous journey will take her through the hostile lands of the Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out.

Kenneth Gyang makes his return as director with the beloved cast featuring Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong and Patrick Doyle taking up their roles in the series.

To Kill A Monkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Kemi Adetiba’s much-anticipated crime thriller series stars William Benson and Bucci Franklin in the lead roles and includes cast support by Bimbo Akintola, Chidi Mokeme, Dami Adegbite and Ireti Doyle.

Written and directed by Kemi who also produced it alongside Remi Adetiba, the series recently kicked off production. More information about the story and the cast will be shared at a later date. It is expected to debut on the streamer in 2024.

On the upcoming projects, Ben Amadasun, the Netflix Vice President of Content in the Middle East and Africa, said, “We are fortunate to bring incredible projects from some of Nigeria’s most prolific creators. Collaborating with them has enabled us to showcase Nigeria’s immense storytelling talent and creativity and make Netflix the home of the best Nigerian stories for our audience in Nigeria and around the world.”