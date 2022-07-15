RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Play Network confirms partnership with UK govt for 'Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft' movie

Play Network Studios has confirmed fresh partnerships for its upcoming feature film based on the plane hijack of 1993.

Charles Okpaleke
Charles Okpaleke [Instagram/charlesofplay]

In a social media post shared on Friday, Play Network MD, Charles Okpaleke confirmed that the movie officially titled Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft, will see a UK and Nigeria collaboration.

Okpaleke confirmed that the production will be supported by the United Kingdom government’s Department of International Trade (DIT).

The film will also get support from the British Film Institute (BFI). Joining the production team is Turn Up Charlie co-writer Femi Oyeniran. The actor and filmmaker is notable for Sky Atlantic series Tin Star, Comedy Central’s Drunk History: Black Stories, as well as BET’s first UK-originated programme The Culture Capsule.

Oyeniran joins Rogers Ofime, Agozie Ugwu and Okpaleke as the project’s producers.

News of Hijack 93: The Mad Men & the Aircraft first made headlines in 2021, after Okpaleke shared a social media announcement.

The film currently in preproduction will follow the Nigerian Airways plane hijack of 1993 post the failed June 12 elections.

The striking event which occurred on October 25, 1993 saw four Nigerian young men; Richard Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Rasaq-Lawal commandeer a Nigerian Airways airplane enroute Abuja from Lagos and forced its pilots to land in Niger republic.

Their audacious move was an attempt to force the government to hand over power to MKO Abiola.

The production companies continue to keep details including cast and production schedules under wraps.

