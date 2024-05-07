ADVERTISEMENT
Here are Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

Kome Nathaniel

From Funke Akindele and Rita Dominic to Broda Shaggi, and Odunlade Adekola, these are AMVCA royalty.

A look at Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs
A look at Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

The AMVCA honors a wide spectrum of talent, established and up-and-coming, and serves as a beacon of recognition for extraordinary accomplishments in Nollywood.

However, a few entertainers never fail to catch the attention of audiences with their enduring impact and this is always rewarded during awards season.

Here is a list of the most decorated Nollywood actors in AMVCA history since the inaugural ceremony in 2013:

Nollywood screen goddess Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Nollywood screen goddess Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele] Pulse Nigeria

The filmmaker and actress has received the most awards at the AMVCA with a total of five.

Her impressive collection showcases her undeniable talent for portraying relatable characters. She won her first award in 2014, a year she was nominated for her leading role in three different movies in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy. She won for her role in The Return of Sheri Koko.

Her other wins include Jenifa's Diary (Best Actress in a Comedy Role, 2016, Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series, 2017, and Best Actress in a Comedy, 2020) and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Best Actress in a Comedy, 2022).

The star filmmaker is nominated again this year in the Best Lead Actress category for her role in her record-breaking A Tribe Called Judah and is also in the running for Best Writing in a Movie for the same film.

Rita Dominic Anosike
Rita Dominic Anosike Pulse Ghana

Dominic is an example of strength and versatility. She has three AMVCAs to her credit for her ability to capture a range of emotions in different genres.

Dominic has won for her performance in The Meeting (New Era Award, 2014 and Best Actress in a Comedy, 2015) and her performance in 76 (Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series, 2017).

Osas Ighodaro [ SoMe Solutions]
Osas Ighodaro [ SoMe Solutions] Pulse Nigeria

The AMVCAs have twice recognised Ighodaro's ability to portray complex characters, winning Best Actress in a Drama for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story in 2022 and Best Actress in a Drama for Man of God in 2023.

Broda Shaggi wins best actor in a comedy at AMVCA 2022
Broda Shaggi wins best actor in a comedy at AMVCA 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Known for his energetic character, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has carved a unique niche in the comedic landscape. His comedic timing has garnered him two AMVCAs for Dwindle (Best Actor in a Comedy, 2022) and Inside Life (Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, 2023), solidifying his status as a comedic force.

A look at Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs [Instagram/octhegreatukeje]
A look at Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs [Instagram/octhegreatukeje] Pulse Nigeria

Ukeje is another testament to versatility. He seamlessly transitions between dramatic and comedic roles.

He's won AMVCAs for Two Brides and a Baby (Best Actor in a Drama, 2013) and Confusion Na Wa (Best Actor in a Drama, 2015).

Odunlade Adekola has won twice at the AMVCAs
Odunlade Adekola has won twice at the AMVCAs Pulse Nigeria

A figure in Yoruba cinema, Adekola is not only a captivating actor but also a skilled director. His dedication to his craft and ability to connect with viewers has resulted in two AMVCA wins.

Whether in a leading role, like A Million Baby (Best Actor in a Comedy, 2018), or a supporting role, like Jankariwo (Best Supporting Actor, 2022), Adekola consistently delivers memorable performances.

Kome Nathaniel

