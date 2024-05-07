The AMVCA honors a wide spectrum of talent, established and up-and-coming, and serves as a beacon of recognition for extraordinary accomplishments in Nollywood.

However, a few entertainers never fail to catch the attention of audiences with their enduring impact and this is always rewarded during awards season.

Here are Nollywood's most awarded actors and actresses at the AMVCAs

Here is a list of the most decorated Nollywood actors in AMVCA history since the inaugural ceremony in 2013:

1. Funke Akindele - 5 awards

The filmmaker and actress has received the most awards at the AMVCA with a total of five.

Her impressive collection showcases her undeniable talent for portraying relatable characters. She won her first award in 2014, a year she was nominated for her leading role in three different movies in the category of Best Actress in a Comedy. She won for her role in The Return of Sheri Koko.

Her other wins include Jenifa's Diary (Best Actress in a Comedy Role, 2016, Best Actress in a Comedy Movie or TV Series, 2017, and Best Actress in a Comedy, 2020) and Omo Ghetto: The Saga (Best Actress in a Comedy, 2022).

The star filmmaker is nominated again this year in the Best Lead Actress category for her role in her record-breaking A Tribe Called Judah and is also in the running for Best Writing in a Movie for the same film.

2. Rita Dominic - 3 awards

Dominic is an example of strength and versatility. She has three AMVCAs to her credit for her ability to capture a range of emotions in different genres.

Dominic has won for her performance in The Meeting (New Era Award, 2014 and Best Actress in a Comedy, 2015) and her performance in 76 (Best Actress in a Drama/TV Series, 2017).

3. Osas Ighodaro - 2 awards

The AMVCAs have twice recognised Ighodaro's ability to portray complex characters, winning Best Actress in a Drama for Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story in 2022 and Best Actress in a Drama for Man of God in 2023.

4. Broda Shaggi - 2 awards

Known for his energetic character, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has carved a unique niche in the comedic landscape. His comedic timing has garnered him two AMVCAs for Dwindle (Best Actor in a Comedy, 2022) and Inside Life (Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, 2023), solidifying his status as a comedic force.

5. OC Ukeje - 2 awards

Ukeje is another testament to versatility. He seamlessly transitions between dramatic and comedic roles.

He's won AMVCAs for Two Brides and a Baby (Best Actor in a Drama, 2013) and Confusion Na Wa (Best Actor in a Drama, 2015).

6. Odunlade Adekola - 2 awards

A figure in Yoruba cinema, Adekola is not only a captivating actor but also a skilled director. His dedication to his craft and ability to connect with viewers has resulted in two AMVCA wins.