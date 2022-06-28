RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Glamour Girls: Charles Okpaleke blasts critics in scathing new statement

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Play Netflix Studio boss Charles Okpaleke has reacted to the intense criticism his latest remake ‘Glamour Girls’ received following its Netflix debut.

Charles Okpaleke [Instagram/charlesofplay]
Charles Okpaleke [Instagram/charlesofplay]

In the scathing new five paragraph statement, Okpaleke clapped back at “proclaimed Nollywood filmmakers and critics” for their underwhelming reviews.

Shoutout to all Nollywood filmmakers constantly going through the nightmare of making movies in Nigeria. You guys are a blessing and an inspiration,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

A huge shoutout to the other self-proclaimed Nollywood filmmakers and critics, who have produced numerous movies in the heads, won awards with them and even climbed the stage to make speeches, but are yet to produce any in reality. We see you, we are rooting for you! A win for one is a win for all,” the statement continued.

Play Network statement [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]
Play Network statement [Instagram/playnetworkstudios] Pulse Nigeria

The studio’s latest remake took a direct-to-streaming route, launching on Netflix on June 24. The production turned out to be every filmmaker’s nightmare as it was met with intense criticism from Netflix users.

Starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja, Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa and Segilola Ogidan among others, the remake set in Lagos, follows the adventures of high-end prostitutes.

Play’s latest remake will be the second Nollywood film that’s gotten unanimous negative reviews on Netflix. Recall that EbonyLife film’s ‘Chief Daddy’ sequel also received an equal dose of aspersions from Nollywood fans back in January.

Meanwhile, the remake is currently number one on Netflix Naija’s most popular chart. The filmmaker also announced on Tuesday that ‘Glamour Girls’ topped the charts in 16 countries.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

