Glamour Girls: Charles Okpaleke blasts critics in scathing new statement

“Shoutout to all Nollywood filmmakers constantly going through the nightmare of making movies in Nigeria. You guys are a blessing and an inspiration,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

“A huge shoutout to the other self-proclaimed Nollywood filmmakers and critics, who have produced numerous movies in the heads, won awards with them and even climbed the stage to make speeches, but are yet to produce any in reality. We see you, we are rooting for you! A win for one is a win for all,” the statement continued.

The studio’s latest remake took a direct-to-streaming route, launching on Netflix on June 24. The production turned out to be every filmmaker’s nightmare as it was met with intense criticism from Netflix users.

Starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Sharon Ooja, Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa and Segilola Ogidan among others, the remake set in Lagos, follows the adventures of high-end prostitutes.

Play’s latest remake will be the second Nollywood film that’s gotten unanimous negative reviews on Netflix. Recall that EbonyLife film’s ‘Chief Daddy’ sequel also received an equal dose of aspersions from Nollywood fans back in January.