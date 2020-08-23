Love triangles are exciting to see and this season has had its fair share from Laycon, Erica, Kiddwaya to the most recent Wathoni, BrightO, Dorathy.

Interestingly, after the housemates' Saturday night party, Dorathy had a chat with Wathoni about their thickening triangle. Both housemates speculated that BrightO might be having a good time with both their emotions and set out to bust his well orchestrated play boy move.

Wathoni and Dorathy reassured each other of the need to value their friendship over BrightO's triangle [Instagram/@wathonianyansi]

The top secret plan was to have Dorathy get on BrightO's bed and see his reaction especially as he had originally invited Wathoni to spend the night with him.

However, Tolanibaj busted the show after revealing that the girls might be catching on to his game.

Amid the drama, Wathoni admitted to Vee that she and BrightO had kissed. Recall the couple trended for their Friday night under the sheet moments.

See some Twitter reactions: