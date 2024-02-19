'A Tribe Called Judah' rakes in ₦1.4 billion at the Nigerian box office

According to a report released earlier today, Monday, February 19, 2024, by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, the movie recorded ₦6 million between February 9 to 15, 2024, which brings its gross total to ₦1,401,483,233.

A Tribe Called Judah is currently in its 10th week at the Nigerian cinemas, following its debut on December 15, 2023, as it maintains its record of the highest-grossing Nigerian movie ever. The feature-length movie has also recorded ₦144 million at the UK cinemas. Producers have said that they will release the numbers for the movie in francophone countries in the coming days.

However, the Akindele all-star film has lost its spot as the most-watched Nigerian movie at the cinemas, as The Silent Intruder takes the lead.

Featuring Big Brother Naija alumnus, Pere Egbi as one of the key characters, the thriller recorded ₦16,536,700 in its first week at the cinemas.

Next in line is Deyemi Okanlawon's movie All's Fair In Love at the fourth spot on the box office charts for last week. The romantic feature released on Valentine's Day recorded a seven-day gross of ₦10.4 million.

In seventh place, is Meeting Funmi's Parents' which features big-screen stars like Omowunmi Dada and Timini Egbuson. With the addition of ₦4.9 million last week the movie currently has a gross total of ₦29,510,385.

See the full chart below: