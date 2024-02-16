It felt like labour - Deyemi Okanlawon on producing 'All's Fair In Love'

In an interview with Hip TV, he shared that despite being in the Nigerian film industry for 11 years, taking up the role of producing opened up a different side of him, as well as more insight into the Nollywood industry.

According to the actor, "It felt like labour, I thought I understood the film industry until I started producing... my eyes saw Shege Promax Ultra, It shock me, it stretched me... But I will do it over again, it was the most exhilarating experience of my life. I found new skills and new creative muscle that I had no idea I had."

The actor also revealed that he has never won any acting award in the Nigerian film industry.

In his words: "I have never won any of the serious awards in Nigeria, I won't really call them serious because I didn't win them. I have been around for long enough if I was that type of person to feel a certain way and say why have I not been awarded? My presence should validate an award, not the other way around."

He also opened up about the church being his first interaction with acting and how it eventually led to his first booking. He said: "I had no plans to go into professional acting, it was just ministry.. random conversation with someone led to, oh there is an audition somewhere and I went and I got two roles from two different projects from one audition... and my next project came after that."

All's Fair In Love grossed ₦7.6 million on its first day at the Nigerian cinemas and would also commence viewing in Ghana.