'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

The Mavin Records artiste said this during a long Twitter rant on Saturday, April 28, 2024, where he bared his mind on several topics around Afrobeats.

In no particular order, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido are famously referred to as the big three of the Nigerian music industry due to their great exploits at home and abroad, coupled with their influence and longevity.

However, Rema considered himself worthy of the same designation as he suggested in his tweet, "No more Big 3 there’s now a Big 4," he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rema rants about everything

Meanwhile, that was only the beginning of Rema's rant as he went on to throw shade at some of his colleagues.

In a follow-up tweet, the superstar artiste said, "Afrobeat >> AfroAnything," a clear reference to the controversy over Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Fireboy's recent claims that their music isn't Afrobeats.

"Tell your stylists to stop sending mails to brands with my name to get clothes imma pull up to your show and strip u on stage cuz that’s my shit HOE! fake celebrities, fake industry", Rema said in another post.

"Labels get creative, stop trying to clone me," the singer said as he sent a message to some record labels, who are trying to model their artists after him.

ADVERTISEMENT