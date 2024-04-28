ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

Nurudeen Shotayo

Rema didn't hold anything back as he poured out his mind about everything concerning Afrobeats in a long Twitter rant that got fans talking.

No more Big 3 - Rema shades Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido in Twitter rant about Afrobeats
No more Big 3 - Rema shades Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido in Twitter rant about Afrobeats

Recommended articles

The Mavin Records artiste said this during a long Twitter rant on Saturday, April 28, 2024, where he bared his mind on several topics around Afrobeats.

In no particular order, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido are famously referred to as the big three of the Nigerian music industry due to their great exploits at home and abroad, coupled with their influence and longevity.

However, Rema considered himself worthy of the same designation as he suggested in his tweet, "No more Big 3 there’s now a Big 4," he declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, that was only the beginning of Rema's rant as he went on to throw shade at some of his colleagues.

In a follow-up tweet, the superstar artiste said, "Afrobeat >> AfroAnything," a clear reference to the controversy over Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Fireboy's recent claims that their music isn't Afrobeats.

"Tell your stylists to stop sending mails to brands with my name to get clothes imma pull up to your show and strip u on stage cuz that’s my shit HOE! fake celebrities, fake industry", Rema said in another post.

"Labels get creative, stop trying to clone me," the singer said as he sent a message to some record labels, who are trying to model their artists after him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Rema's other tweets below

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Family of late Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, sets date for burial

Family of late Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, sets date for burial

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timeline of why Vee and Venlta don't get along

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Zack Orji has expressed gratitude to those who helped him get better

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

OAP Do2dtun calls out former secondary school bullies [Instagram/ Do2dtun]

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today