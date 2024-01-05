ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija alumnus Pere Egbi goes into monster mode in 'The Silent Intruder'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The title is an intense love story to be released just before Valentine's Day.

BBNaija alumnus Pere goes into monster mode in 'The Silent Intruder'
BBNaija alumnus Pere goes into monster mode in 'The Silent Intruder'

The feature film revolves around a couple played by Uche Montana and Onyekachi Nnochiri on the verge of separation due to sexual problems. The wife doesn't give up on the problem and is willing to go to extreme lengths to get things on the right track. However, the situation get messier when the therapist they approach for help desires the wife at all costs.

Egbi plays the role of the therapist and bears all the rage out with his character as the official trailer shows him going from calm and collected, to a psycho murderer. He doubles as the executive producer and is said to have wrapped up principal photography way before he went in for BBNaija: All Stars in July 2023.

Directed by Uyoyou Adia, other cast members include fellow BBNaija alumnus Venita Akpofure, Lucy Francesca Ameh, Dotun Oloniyo and Lydia Achebe.

Produced by Mo Fakorede, known for her work in Ada Omo Daddy, which currently showing at the cinemas. She described the film in a post on Instagram as "our gift" to the audience.

Distributed by Film One Entertainment, the movie promises a lot of drama and thrill, as the plot is said to be based on a true-life story. It will debut across cinemas nationwide on February 9, 2024, a few days shy of Valentine's Day, which makes it a bloody love tale for fans to anticipate.

Watch the trailer below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

