ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale, recently opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his life the trauma he experienced due to his parents' separation.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

In a candid online post, Shatta Wale revealed how his parents' split impacted him emotionally and mentally. He expressed that witnessing the dissolution of his parents' marriage at a young age left a lasting mark on him, causing significant trauma that he carried into his adult life.

Recommended articles

He reflected on the challenges he faced growing up in a broken home, highlighting the emotional turmoil and instability it brought into his life. He emphasized how the absence of a stable family environment affected his sense of security and identity during his formative years.

Shatta Wale shared how he struggled to cope with the emotional fallout of his parent's separation, often feeling lost and vulnerable as a result. He revealed that the experience left him with deep-seated emotional scars that impacted his relationships and personal well-being.

He recalled being consistently branded as a disrespectful son whenever he voiced concerns about his parents' behavior. This, he explained, led him to leave home in search of peace, ultimately leaving him homeless for a period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Growing up, I lived with my parents for a while but they did not help me. They made a mistake and broke up. They created a broken home; our home was broken and it affected me so much. Our broken home affected me. Anytime I talked or complained about this, they labeled me disrespectful. So, I left them. I left the house. I run from my parents.

“You know what my parents put me through? Because of them, I slept on the streets, I slept in front of stores. Those days, it was the prostitutes at Nkrumah Circle who were watching over me. I slept at filling stations at Circle including the one that got burnt. I slept on the streets of Adabraka and so on,”

Shatta Wale revealed that as a result, he developed a coping mechanism of isolating himself from others. He explained that, much like his previous experience with his parents, he still doesn't hesitate to distance himself from anyone who brings him trouble.

“As a result, I started running from stress, running from people who would stress me. That’s where I learned how to cut people off because I don’t want stress. I cut people off without thinking twice. I am the chief cutter. I have learned that in life, it is important to cut off anyone who wants to bring negativity into your life,”

Charles Nii Armah Mensah war live. | By Charles Nii Armah MensahFacebook

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

My parents split up affected me - Shatta Wale recounts trauma

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

'No more Big 3' - Rema goes on Twitter rant about everything Afrobeats

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

Empawa releases oShamo's viral TikTok song 'Life of the Party'

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

BBNaija winner Miracle graduates with distinction from US aeronautical university

Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Nigerian actress Doris Simeon not ashamed doing menial jobs in America

Family of late Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, sets date for burial

Family of late Nollywood actor, Jnr Pope, sets date for burial

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Another Nollywood veteran, Ogunjimi is dead

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems says her debut album 'Born In The Wild' is about her experiences

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Tems' new single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle with her friends

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timeline of why Vee and Venlta don't get along

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Zack Orji has expressed gratitude to those who helped him get better

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

OAP Do2dtun calls out former secondary school bullies [Instagram/ Do2dtun]

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today