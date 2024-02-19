This is what Omowunmi Dada would have become if she hadn't found acting

In a new interview with Shock Ng at the watch party of her latest feature L.I.F.E, she said that she has always loved the law and would have pursed a career as a lawyer if she hadn't found acting.

"If I wasn't an actor I would definitely be a lawyer. Well because I've always loved fighting for human rights, I have always loved the law. I have always loved standing up for people and I am always a huge advocate of doing things right," she said.

L.I.F.E stars Dada and Efe Irele as two women who wish life would treat them differently until it does and teaches them the lesson of appreciating where they were before.

Currently streaming on Prime Video the movie haas attained critical acclaim including winning the Best Nigerian Film at the 2023 AMAA Awards, Best Sound Track at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards and was the official selection for the 2023 Zanzibar International Film Festival.

Directed by Uyoyou Adia, the movie also features Olarotimi Fakunle, Eso Dike, Mr Macaroni, Tope Olowoniyan, Jay Paul, Kate Adepegba, Mena Sodje and Fehintola Olalekan.

The actress also plays lead in romantic comedy Meeting Funmi's Parents', which is top three of the most-watched cinematic Nigerian movie currently.

