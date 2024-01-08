ADVERTISEMENT
Timini Egbuson fights for Omowunmi Dada's love in 'Meeting Funmi's Parents'

Faith Oloruntoyin

A new release making its way to the big screen after two years in the works.

Omowunmi Dada and Timini Egbuson headline 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Filmoneng]
Omowunmi Dada and Timini Egbuson headline 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Filmoneng]

Written and directed by Kevin Apaa, the story follows Funmi played by Dada and her return home from the US with her fiancé (Ramon Thomson) to visit her parents in Nigeria. But Funmi’s father disapproves of their love and plans to settle down.

Meanwhile, Funmi’s cheating ex-Boyfriend (Egbuson) is interested in coming in between the union to win her back.

The romantic comedy promises loads of drama as it unravels whether or not true love can conquer all things.

Executively produced by Micheal Ademola Oke, alongside Suleiman Bolaji as the co-producer under the Belmont Pictures umbrella, principal photography reportedly wrapped up in September 2022. Other casts to expect include Lewis, Tina Mba, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Sophie Alakija, Emmanuel Ikubese, Alvin Abayomi, Rotimi Adelegan, Broda Shaggi, Sophia Chisom and appearances from Femi Durojaiye, Saka Hafiz Oyetoro, Tiago Gom.

With an official poster released earlier today, Meeting Funmi's Parents will make its cinematic debut on January 26, 2024.

According to Apaa in an exclusive with ShockNg, fans who enjoyed Dinner at My Place which also featured Egbuson, will definitely find this new title interesting. “The story is very relatable and so I am very excited to share it with the audience...", he said.

Pictures on set of 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Belmont.pictures]
Pictures on set of 'Meeting Funmi's Parents' [Instagram/Belmont.pictures] Pulse Nigeria
Meeting Funmi's Parents will be distributed by Film One Entertainment across cinemas nationwide.

