ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grosses £80,000 at UK cinemas

Faith Oloruntoyin

International records of the blockbuster movie's earnings so far.

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken yet another record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]
Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken yet another record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

Recommended articles

FilmOne Entertainment, the official distributor here in Nigeria disclosed the numbers which it garnered from its earnings in five cinema locations in the United Kingdom in over four weeks.

According to the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), as of February 1, 2024, A Tribe Called Judah has grossed ₦1,384,315,042 here in Nigeria. The movie which spent some seven weeks atop the Nigerian cinemas box office chart, lost its number-one spot to The Beekeeper last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Tribe Called Judah follows five brothers, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who must unite to rob a company to save their mother, played by Akindele as Jedidah Judah.

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, and Barny Emordu as the director of photography, the cast includes Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

In an earlier interview with Channels TV, Akindele acknowledges that the NTA family drama series that she starred in as a teenager, I Need To Know was a great launching pad for her groundbreaking career, which has now led the latest set of success as a leader in Nollywood.

Since its debut on December 15, 2023, the movie has been viewed in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and 9 French-speaking countries.

Watch the trailer below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats enjoys growth as YouTube Music hits 100 Million subscribers

Afrobeats enjoys growth as YouTube Music hits 100 Million subscribers

Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Elish break records at 66th Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift, SZA, Billie Elish break records at 66th Grammy Awards

Veteran Nollywood actor Jimi Solanke has died at age 81

Veteran Nollywood actor Jimi Solanke has died at age 81

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grosses £80,000 at UK cinemas

Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grosses £80,000 at UK cinemas

3 reasons Davido failed to win any of his 3 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards

3 reasons Davido failed to win any of his 3 nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards

How Taylor Swift shattered Grammy record with 4th Album of the Year win

How Taylor Swift shattered Grammy record with 4th Album of the Year win

People are trying to kill me for saying the truth - Seun Kuti

People are trying to kill me for saying the truth - Seun Kuti

Nothing much will change for Nigerians in the next 3 years - Seun Kuti

Nothing much will change for Nigerians in the next 3 years - Seun Kuti

Jay Z questions the Grammys over Beyonce's failure to win the Album of the Year

Jay Z questions the Grammys over Beyonce's failure to win the Album of the Year

Pulse Sports

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Stanley Nwabali: Has the Super Eagles finally found Vincent Enyeama’s replacement?

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Omowumi Dada plays lead in 'Ada Omo Daddy' [Instagram/realmercyaigbe]

Mercy Aigbe's feature 'Ada Omo Daddy' heads to UK cinemas this February

Kambili Ofili's feature debut 'Shaping Us' is headed to the 2024 PAF Festival [Instagram/Kambili Ofili]

Kambili Ofili's 'Shaping Us' selected for 2024 Pan African Film Festival

Toyin Abraham's 'Malaika' was one of the top-performing dramas released in 2023 [TAFP]

Drama was Nollywood's top genre in 2023, 'A Tribe Called Judah' saved comedy

Director, Lonzo Nzekwe and the lead actress Oyin Oladejo on the set of 'Orah'

'Anchor Baby' director's new film 'Orah' to hit Canadian cinemas in February