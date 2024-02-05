Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' grosses £80,000 at UK cinemas

FilmOne Entertainment, the official distributor here in Nigeria disclosed the numbers which it garnered from its earnings in five cinema locations in the United Kingdom in over four weeks.

According to the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), as of February 1, 2024, A Tribe Called Judah has grossed ₦1,384,315,042 here in Nigeria. The movie which spent some seven weeks atop the Nigerian cinemas box office chart, lost its number-one spot to The Beekeeper last week.

A Tribe Called Judah follows five brothers, Jide Kene Achufusi as Emeka Judah, Timini Egbuson as Pere Judah, Uzee Usman as Adamu Judah, Tobi Makinde as Shina Judah, and Olumide Oworu as Ejiro Judah, who must unite to rob a company to save their mother, played by Akindele as Jedidah Judah.

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, and Barny Emordu as the director of photography, the cast includes Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

In an earlier interview with Channels TV, Akindele acknowledges that the NTA family drama series that she starred in as a teenager, I Need To Know was a great launching pad for her groundbreaking career, which has now led the latest set of success as a leader in Nollywood.

Since its debut on December 15, 2023, the movie has been viewed in Nigeria, the United Kingdom and 9 French-speaking countries.

Watch the trailer below: