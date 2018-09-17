Zoro allegedly escapes gunshots from SARS

news

Just when we thought the last had been heard of the constant harassment of innocent citizens and celebs by men of SARS, they struck again and this time the unlucky victim is Zoro who allegedly escaped their gunshots in a recent fracas.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Saturday, September 15, 2018, the rapper revealed how he almost lost his life to the men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad. He also shared a photo of himself looking all battered and overwhelmed.

"Sars in port harcourt. You double-cross us, flash torch, we stop, you begin shoot? We come down you still Dey shoot? Mr Mike and wachukwu weldone.." he tweeted.

"Just had the most terrible day of my lifeee Gooooooddd," he added. Zoro's latest ordeal in the hands of SARS makes him the latest celebrity to have passed through an ugly experience in the hands of these special policemen.

Come to think of it, a few weeks ago, the Federal Government had announced its plans to rebrand the Special Ant-Robbery Squad paving way for a more responsible police force. So what happened?

A few months ago, another rapper, iLLBLISS faced a similar ordeal in the hands of SARS. According to him, the policemen had their guns pointed at his head, while searching for drugs in his car.

ALSO READ: Mayorkun's interview interrupted by SARS

"SARS had guns to my head last night"- iLLBLISS says

Back in July 2018, iLLBLISS shared with fans his shocking experience in the hands of SARS as they pointed a gun at his head . The rapper and music executive made this known on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on his Twitter page. The tweet, as usual, started off a conversation oo social media in the continuous manhandle and brutality faced by innocent people from these Special police officers.

"Last night SARS had guns to my head! Lying on the coal tar next to my manager/ what the fk is going on? Searching us for tramadol and....." he tweeted.

Reekado Banks narrates ugly experience with SARS officers

Reekado Banks also shared his ugly experience in the hands of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad popularly known as SARS.

The music star who didn't have nice words for the special police took to his Twitter page on Sunday, June 3, 2018, where he downplayed his encounter with them.

SARS reportedly disrupts Jaywon's birthday party [Video]

Back in June, it was reported that men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS disrupted the birthday of singer, Jaywon.

The party which was said to have been held at a house located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos was allegedly interrupted by the police and things took a nose-dive. In the now viral video, men of the special police force are seen causing a scene in the area.