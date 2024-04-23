Hilda Baci responds to VeryDarkMan's allegations of fraud

On April 23, 2024, Baci posted a screen recording showing her ongoing online cooking class, in response to the activist's allegations. The recording showed the media shared on the online platform, the admittance of new students, and the overall activity on the group.

Her caption read, "5880 active students, 156 recipes already posted, comprehensive editing class done, plating class done, official assignment given. LOL."

VeryDarkMan accused her of taking money from some students who he said were not added to the teaching class afterward. In his video, he stated that such an act could be seen as "obtaining under false pretence."

He said, "Hilda Baci, you have worked so hard for your brand but it's as though you're trying to spoil the reputation of your brand. What you're doing now is giving 'Obtaining under false pretense' which is fraud by the way. You can't collect money from a lot of people for something and then not do it and you're not even addressing it."