Actress Etinosa Idemudia calls for more women to consider having abortions

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The actress said that it will be a good way to save unintended children from suffering.

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]
Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia [Instagram/EtinosaIdemudia]

"With all the hungry innocent children who are suffering all around, are we still against abortion? Isn't abortion better than life long suffering? They never asked to be born into all this hardship. If your own future is not sure why bring an innocent person to life?" she said.

"You will now hear things like 'oh my sweet mother suffered for me. The hustle is for Mama. Her sacrifices made me who I am today. She went hungry so I can eat.' I don't understand. She no see say food no dey before she born you? She is responsible for you! fam! They owe you," she added.

She also spoke about the abuse that some woman that seek abortion face with their partners that put then in the situation to begin with.

"You are not discipline enough to use condom so in your selfishness you get your wife pregnant with the 5th child no house no tangible source of income. Bringing that child into the world should be a crime. If I'm that child I'll never forgive you," she said.

"Next thing the woman will start struggling in front of the children to feed them and send them to school. She and selfish father begin to emotionally blackmail them and make them feel like 'ohh see the struggle I'm struggling to send you to school and make you a better future. While abortion is a religious sin, I'm not going to deny the fact that it saves people from a lot of unnecessary issues. And it saves a lot of kids from coming to this world to suffer for their parents mistakes," she added.

