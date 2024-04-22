I never wanted to date a musician - Simi on marriage with Adekunle Gold

The singer recently sat down with CNN and opened up about her marriage, revealing that she did not know that her husband was an aspiring singer when they met. Simi noted the irony in how she ended up marrying a singer when she never planned to even date one.

"I get the irony and I guess that was also part of the challenge. I didn't know that he was trying to be a singer because I had actually made the choice to never date someone in the industry," she said in between laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When I met him he was working in a company and people used to know him as the king of photoshop because he used to make these funny edits and I didn't know he was trying to be a singer. Next thing you know we're dating and I'm getting comfortable," she added.

Simi was then asked how the pair juggle their marriage and career as singers, and she noted that they always find their balance, and understand the differences between work and their marriage.

She said, "One thing I think we've been blessed with is how we are always on the same page and when we're not we always find a way. We're very respectful of each other's crafts and opinions as singers. We also think it's important to create boundaries work is work and I think we've been able to do very good with that."