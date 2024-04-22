ADVERTISEMENT
Actor Yul Edochie reveals second son with Judy Austin on his birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He was named after his father, Pete Edochie.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy unveil second son [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]
Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and second wife Judy unveil second son [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Taking to his Instagram on April 22, 2024, Edochie posted a carousel of pictures of his son, taken during a birthday photoshoot. In the pictures, the tot sported white traditional attire and held a customised hand fan with his name on it.

In his caption, Edochie beckoned on his followers to celebrate with him and Judy on their child's special day and prayed for him.

His caption read, "It's time to grant the world the privilege to meet our son. From Isi Mmili Ji Ofor & Ijele Isi Mmili @judyaustin1. His name is Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie. Named after his two grandfathers. Rejoice with us as he turns 1yr old. Happy birthday, son, you shall be 10 times greater than your parents. May God lead you always & may your ancestors stand by you solidly."

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers for the birthday boy.

Actress Uche Ogbodo commented, "Happy birthday Fine boy." Actor Emeka Ike said, "Happy Birthday son and congratulations to his parents." Nollywood actor Michael Uchegbu also commented, "Happy birthday handsome bobo," and one of Edochie's followers said, "Happy birthday son. May the light of the Lord keep shining on your path in Jesus name. Amen."

Fans celebrate with Yul Edochie [Instagram/ Yul Edochie]
Fans celebrate with Yul Edochie [Instagram/ Yul Edochie] Pulse Nigeria

It is worthy of note that in April 2022 the actor announced his marriage to Judy and the birth of their first son named Star.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," he captioned the photo.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

