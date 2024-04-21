Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus, husband celebrate 13th wedding anniversary
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the couple got married in April, 21,2012, in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus, husband celebrate 13th wedding anniversary
Fight for me while I’m still alive - Phyna rallies Nigerians against BBN sponsors
D'banj still got the magic, delivers electrifying performance at Trace Live
Ruger & BNXN's 'RnB' is an anticlimactic end to their rift
Actor Kanayo Kanayo raises alarm on the dangers of YouTube skits on Nollywood
Actress Etinosa Idemudia calls for more women to consider having abortions
Fireboy says he doesn't intentionally make Afrobeats
Davido partners with United Masters to launch new record label
BFA and Co Legal Orchestrates Landmark Deal: Davido launches Nine+ Records with UnitedMasters
Pulse Sports
Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami
Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe
Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024
ADVERTISEMENT