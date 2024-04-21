ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

After years of bitter rivalry, Toyin Abraham extends friendship to Funke Akindele

Nurudeen Shotayo

Abraham believes it's time to bury the hatchet and forge a healthy relationship with Akindele.

After years of bitter rivalry, Toyin Abraham extends hand of friendship to Funke Akindele
After years of bitter rivalry, Toyin Abraham extends hand of friendship to Funke Akindele

Recommended articles

In a lengthy write-up on her Instagram page on Sunday, April 21, 2024, which accompanied a photo of Akindele, Abraham recalled the fierce competition in the Yoruba movie industry years ago.

She noted that the competition to be the number one was so fierce that camps and enmity were created, which pitted actors against one another.

According to the filmmaker, the situation was worsened by professional gossip and hearsay, which further sowed the seed of discord in the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Is the ‘Esther was Black and Broke’ TikTok challenge colourism or fun play on words?

"The number one cause of fights in the industry then was ‘he said, she said’ before the social media era. Dear Nollywood people, let me chip this in, stop tearing the industry down with your gossips. You have caused lots of damage with ‘he-said, she-said’," she wrote.

Toyin Abrahim in Ijakumo [Instagram/toyin_abraham]
Toyin Abrahim in Ijakumo [Instagram/toyin_abraham] Pulse Nigeria

Abraham also recounted how she waited in line while Akindele was the main attraction of the Yoruba Nollywood, only second to the likes of veterans, Bukky Wright and Fathia Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said her desire to wrest the limelight from Akindele sparked a competition between them.

However, when the latter eventually moved on to the English Nollywood cadre, the former took over as the darling of the Yoruba industry before she also moved on much later.

Meanwhile, this had only set the stage for a long-drawn competition between the two successful actresses, as narrated by Abraham.

ALSO READ: Toyin Abraham beats her record as 'Malaika' closes in on ₦300 million gross

"In the English industry, Aunty Funke and I continued the rivalry sort of. It pitted our fans against each other. We are two competitive Virgo women, we love to win and sometimes in that process, we splash dirt and mud. But with time, age, and more wisdom, I have realized we can compete without being negatively competitive," Abraham said while extending the olive branch to Akindele.

ADVERTISEMENT
Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken the one billion naira record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]
Funke Akindele's movie 'A Tribe Called Judah' has broken the one billion naira record [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele] Pulse Nigeria

The filmmaker went on to commend Akindele for always pushing the boundaries of success and inspiring others to achieve the impossible.

Abraham noted how her colleague raked in ₦1 billion from the box office, a feat once considered too lofty for a woman to attain.

She said Akindele's success story has taught other women to work harder, recalling how the Jeniffer star smashed her (Abraham) box office record.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Aunty Funke, I celebrate you for showing us what is possible. You are a winner. You sold over 1B, you made it possible for other women to dream.

"You ran us street with that 1B o, this year, many of us will move to 1B and we pray God makes you bigger. Thank you for making great movies and selling them like your life depends on it.

"Sis, let’s compliment each other even in competition at the box office, I owe you one post in December (only 1 o, I need to sell market…Lol). I pray that God will make all your dreams come true. I admire you and wish you all the best," Abraham added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

After years of bitter rivalry, Toyin Abraham extends friendship to Funke Akindele

After years of bitter rivalry, Toyin Abraham extends friendship to Funke Akindele

Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus, husband celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus, husband celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Fight for me while I’m still alive - Phyna rallies Nigerians against BBN sponsors

Fight for me while I’m still alive - Phyna rallies Nigerians against BBN sponsors

D'banj still got the magic, delivers electrifying performance at Trace Live

D'banj still got the magic, delivers electrifying performance at Trace Live

Ruger & BNXN's 'RnB' is an anticlimactic end to their rift

Ruger & BNXN's 'RnB' is an anticlimactic end to their rift

Actor Kanayo Kanayo raises alarm on the dangers of YouTube skits on Nollywood

Actor Kanayo Kanayo raises alarm on the dangers of YouTube skits on Nollywood

Actress Etinosa Idemudia calls for more women to consider having abortions

Actress Etinosa Idemudia calls for more women to consider having abortions

Fireboy says he doesn't intentionally make Afrobeats

Fireboy says he doesn't intentionally make Afrobeats

Davido partners with United Masters to launch new record label

Davido partners with United Masters to launch new record label

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu]

Inside elaborate 5-day burial ceremony for Mr Ibu set for June, 3 months after death

Paul Okoye and his 24 year-old-girlfriend Ifeoma

Paul Okoye's girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy responds to claims she's a 'home-wrecker'

Opeyemi days that girls think that they can get him so he would not reveal his relationship status

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Money na water - Cubana Chief Priest on ₦10 million bail for naira mutilation charges