ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The student has received tremendous support from the public.

Bovi commends the victim for her patience and courage [Instagram/Official Bovi]
Bovi commends the victim for her patience and courage [Instagram/Official Bovi]

Recommended articles

Here is how some Nigerian celebrities reacted to the clip:

Popular comedian Bovi took to his Instagram on April 23, 2024, posting a screenshot of the trending video and penned a lengthy caption alongside it, addressing the issue. He commended the student's patience and calmness in the face of assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

His caption read, "It gives me great joy to know that we still have well-raised children in Nigeria. Children who are soft, meek and civil. Children who under the deadliest of provocation still keep their calm. Though the girl in question may have been afraid, she didn’t coil, she didn’t whimper. She didn’t beg. I admire her."

Bovi also emphasised the importance of counselling for the bully to trace the source of her trauma.

"However, it is left for the authorities to magnify this abuse and deal with it decisively. It should serve as a warning to others. Also of importance is the need for the bullied girl to go through some counselling so that every impending trauma is squashed before it develops. As I'd always say, we can only give what we were given. This is how monsters are created. No child was born violent," he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Brother Naija star Neo took to his X account, recounting how his family handled it when his nephew was bullied.

His post read, "This whole bullying matter just made me remember when my nephew got bullied in boarding school. Nah that day dem know say you no dey bully pikin wen come from Big Family."

Neo's post [X/Neo Energy]
Neo's post [X/Neo Energy] Pulse Nigeria

In a now-deleted post he made on X on April 23, 2024, popular OAP Do2dtun encouraged his followers to call out their former bullies. He also stated that there would be problems if anyone touched any of his daughters,

ADVERTISEMENT

His X post read, "Name & tag a bully. I attended Mayflower School Ikenne. I’ll start Onome Orode & Tunde Suliamon. One was a silence officer & the other beat & allegedly sodomized juniors. One was in B3down & the other was B2Up The last one passed, I’ll respect the dead. #CallOutBulliesDay in this order 📌 Name: School: Incident: Drag them."

On Instagram he added, "Between A and F on my keyboard, you will see shege if this ever happened to me. I’ll beat the teacher, the students that slapped my kids, the security guards & parents of the kids. Better kidigbo… Old Testament way."

His post [X/Do2dtun]
His post [X/Do2dtun] Pulse Nigeria

Actress Imade Osawaru commented on Bovi's post saying, "If my child no go taekwondo training from 2 years make I know wetin cause am."

ADVERTISEMENT
Her comment [instagram/OfficialBovi]
Her comment [instagram/OfficialBovi] Pulse Nigeria

Influencer Kie Kie commented on Bovi's post, commending the bravery of the student who was bullied.

She said, "I have such huge respect for the parent of the bullied child, for raising such a fine girl. Some people saw a timid girl. I saw a girl with an extremely commendable self control while standing her ground. She wasn’t crying, she wasn’t begging and regardless of how loud their voices were and how plenty in number they were she didn’t let her head down!"

"A girl as myself that can’t and doesn’t fight as well, I’ve won so many situations in life by just being smart. Violence is for the fooooooolitch and weak! Pray she continues to grow with such Grace," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kie Kie's comment [instagran/Official Bovi]
Kie Kie's comment [instagran/Official Bovi] Pulse Nigeria
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa' to return with new film in December

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Court reserves judgment on Baba Ijesha’s appeal on sexual assault conviction

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Nollywood actor famous for 'Basi and Company' Zulu Adigwe has died

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Spotify's exciting Daylist Party hits Lagos

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timeline of why Vee and Venlta don't get along

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Zack Orji has expressed gratitude to those who helped him get better

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

OAP Do2dtun calls out former secondary school bullies [Instagram/ Do2dtun]

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today