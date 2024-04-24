Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to viral bullying video

Here is how some Nigerian celebrities reacted to the clip:

Bovi

Popular comedian Bovi took to his Instagram on April 23, 2024, posting a screenshot of the trending video and penned a lengthy caption alongside it, addressing the issue. He commended the student's patience and calmness in the face of assault.

His caption read, "It gives me great joy to know that we still have well-raised children in Nigeria. Children who are soft, meek and civil. Children who under the deadliest of provocation still keep their calm. Though the girl in question may have been afraid, she didn’t coil, she didn’t whimper. She didn’t beg. I admire her."

Bovi also emphasised the importance of counselling for the bully to trace the source of her trauma.

"However, it is left for the authorities to magnify this abuse and deal with it decisively. It should serve as a warning to others. Also of importance is the need for the bullied girl to go through some counselling so that every impending trauma is squashed before it develops. As I'd always say, we can only give what we were given. This is how monsters are created. No child was born violent," he continued.

Neo

Big Brother Naija star Neo took to his X account, recounting how his family handled it when his nephew was bullied.

His post read, "This whole bullying matter just made me remember when my nephew got bullied in boarding school. Nah that day dem know say you no dey bully pikin wen come from Big Family."

Do2dtun

In a now-deleted post he made on X on April 23, 2024, popular OAP Do2dtun encouraged his followers to call out their former bullies. He also stated that there would be problems if anyone touched any of his daughters,

His X post read, "Name & tag a bully. I attended Mayflower School Ikenne. I’ll start Onome Orode & Tunde Suliamon. One was a silence officer & the other beat & allegedly sodomized juniors. One was in B3down & the other was B2Up The last one passed, I’ll respect the dead. #CallOutBulliesDay in this order 📌 Name: School: Incident: Drag them."

On Instagram he added, "Between A and F on my keyboard, you will see shege if this ever happened to me. I’ll beat the teacher, the students that slapped my kids, the security guards & parents of the kids. Better kidigbo… Old Testament way."

Imade Osawaru

Actress Imade Osawaru commented on Bovi's post saying, "If my child no go taekwondo training from 2 years make I know wetin cause am."

Kie Kie

Influencer Kie Kie commented on Bovi's post, commending the bravery of the student who was bullied.

She said, "I have such huge respect for the parent of the bullied child, for raising such a fine girl. Some people saw a timid girl. I saw a girl with an extremely commendable self control while standing her ground. She wasn’t crying, she wasn’t begging and regardless of how loud their voices were and how plenty in number they were she didn’t let her head down!"

"A girl as myself that can’t and doesn’t fight as well, I’ve won so many situations in life by just being smart. Violence is for the fooooooolitch and weak! Pray she continues to grow with such Grace," she added.

