ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Why single mothers struggle to find partners – Joselyn Dumas

Dorcas Agambila

Actress and television presenter, Joselyn Dumas has been candid about the challenges single mothers encounter while attempting to reenter the dating market.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas

During a recent conversation on her YouTube channel, Joselyn Dumas recounted a personal experience involving a friend who expressed reluctance to date a woman with a child, citing his hesitation to take on parental responsibilities for a child who wasn't biologically his.

Recommended articles

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Dumas argued that this mentality contributes to why many single mothers remain single, as they encounter biases due to their having a child.

“We have our kids as single mothers but we still want to be happy. We still want to date other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me tell you why we don't go out and marry. I spoke to a friend of mine here, Anthony. He said, ‘Me, I will never be with a born one’.

"His reason was, ‘Why would I come and raise somebody else's child? That's not my bloodline. He doesn't have any trace of my DNA in him. Why am I going to now help someone's bloodline grow? What about mine?’

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

“And I said to myself that this is the reason why a lot of single mothers are single with their children,” he said.

She also questioned the difference in attitude towards adoption, suggesting that caring for a non-biological child should not be viewed differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I asked him, ‘What about adoption?’ And he said that's different. But if you ask me, it's not that different,” she said.

The actress emphasized that single mothers often choose to raise their children alone out of sacrifice and necessity, not a preference for a single life.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moses Babatope is already set to launch new company after leaving Filmhouse

Moses Babatope is already set to launch new company after leaving Filmhouse

Why single mothers struggle to find partners – Joselyn Dumas

Why single mothers struggle to find partners – Joselyn Dumas

D'banj announces new single titled 'Since 04' to mark 20 years on stage

D'banj announces new single titled 'Since 04' to mark 20 years on stage

2Baba's daughter Isabel slams portrayal of parents in ‘Young, Famous & African’

2Baba's daughter Isabel slams portrayal of parents in ‘Young, Famous & African’

Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?

Is Rotimi the first artist to bring Afrobeats to the United States?

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to Maryam Hassan bullying video

Bovi, Kie Kie and other Nigerian celebrities react to Maryam Hassan bullying video

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

Pheelz says he will boldly & proudly wave Afrobeats flag

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

See the trailer for Tiwa Savage's film 'Water & Garri' to premiere in May

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

'Black Book' director Editi Effiong signed by top Hollywood talent management

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Timeline of why Vee and Venlta don't get along

The BBNaija stars Vee and Venita almost half a decade old beef explained

Zack Orji has expressed gratitude to those who helped him get better

I couldn't recognise people before the surgery - actor Zack Orji opens up

OAP Do2dtun calls out former secondary school bullies [Instagram/ Do2dtun]

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on viral bullying clip, calls out secondary school bullies

Ini Edo and BBNaija star Bam Bam turn a year older today

Ini Edo and BBN's Bam Bam in high spirits as they celebrate birthdays today