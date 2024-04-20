ADVERTISEMENT
Fight for me while I’m still alive - Phyna rallies Nigerians against BBN sponsors

Nurudeen Shotayo

Phyna continues her fight to redeem the prizes she won on the BBNaija show two years ago.

Phyna is at loggerheads with one of the sponsors of the BBNaija show over prize redemption [Instagram/unusualphyna]
Phyna emerged as winner of the season 7 of BBNaija in 2022 but has continued to face several hurdles in her quest to claim all the prizes she won from the show’s sponsors.

In a post on her Twitter (now X) account on Saturday, April 20, 2024, the celeb complained about the stress she's been through to redeem the promised prizes, wondering why Nigerians have remained silent on the matter.

She urged the citizens not to wait till victims of injustice are no more before considering it necessary to fight on their behalf.

She stressed that Nigerians should cut the pretence and make it a habit to seek justice for the oppressed when they're still alive.

ALSO READ: 'BBNaija' star Phyna says that she paved the way for more hype women

"Just thinking out loud……… A very big organisation is making me go through stress of not getting my prices as promised since 2022…. And Nigerians are yet to say anything because is PHYNA!!!!" her post partly read.

Pulse reported that Phyna turned down the new offers proposed to her by the BBNaija sponsors regarding her prize wins.

This comes after a meeting at the office of the show organisers, MultiChoice, on Thursday, April 18, 22024.

Present at the meeting were Phyna, her legal representative Olawale Amousa and Michael Obinna Nwabufo, the acting president of Practitioners of Content Creating, Skit-making and Influencers Guild of Nigeria (PCCSIGN).

Phyna is at loggerheads with one of the sponsors of the BBNaija show over prize redemption [Instagram/unusualphyna][Carmart.ng]
Nwabufo disclosed after the meeting that Seven-Up Bottling Company and Unik Soap have agreed to deliver a year's supply of Pepsi and one year's supply of soap products, respectively to Phyna.

However, she said the BBNaija winner rejected the proposals from Travelbeta and Quidax Global to renegotiate the prizes.

"Travelbeta is offering a trip for 2 to Morocco or Kenya, which we declined the destination options because Phyna was initially offered the destination options of Maldives or Jamaica.

"Regarding the matter of the 1 BTC, it was stated that the exchange rate would reflect the 2022 Naira equivalent, amounting to N13 million.

"However, PCCSIGN and Phyna's legal representatives declined the offer due to concerns about potential repercussions resulting from MultiChoice's negligence," the PCCSIGN acting president stated.

These developments come after Phyna called out the show organisers two weeks ago, alleging that she had yet to receive some of the prizes for winning the show in 2022.

Following this, PCCSIGN waded into the matter, expressing dissatisfaction with the situation.

