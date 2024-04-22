ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky appeals against sentence, wants court to replace each count with ₦50k

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bobrisky's lawyer is asking the court to replace the sentence with an option of ₦50,000 fine on each of the counts.

Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel]
Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel]

The controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on Monday, filed a notice of appeal challenging the six months maximum sentence given to him by a Federal High Court, Lagos.

Okuneye was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on four counts bordering on naira abuse.

He pleaded guilty before Justice A.O. Awogboro of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Justice Awogboro, on April 12, sentenced Okuneye to six months imprisonment without an option of fine.

The judge while sentencing the convict said the judgment should serve as a deterrent to others fond of abusing and mutilating the naira.

However, counsel for Okuneye, Bimbo Kusanu, filed a notice of appeal, praying the Court of Appeal to set aside the maximum sentence.

Kusanu is asking the court to replace the sentence with an option of ₦50,000 fine on each of the counts.

The counsel stated in the notice of appeal that the trial court imposed the maximum sentence on the appellant, who had no previous criminal record of conviction.

He stated that there were options to impose a lesser sentence by the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

He averred that the sentence imposed by the trial court against the appellant was punitive and contrary to the mandatory provisions of the ACJA.

The appellant stated that the trial court did not consider the positive antecedent of the appellant, who did not waste the time of the court by pleading guilty to the charge.

He stated that the appellant honoured the invitation of the respondent on the first invitation.

He said the trial court failed to exercise its discretion judiciously and judicially in sentencing the appellant.

He explained that such an act had occasioned a miscarriage of justice against the appellant.

News Agency Of Nigeria

