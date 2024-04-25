ADVERTISEMENT
Producer says she didn't abandon families of those involved in Junior Pope accident

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The producer faced backlash after the boat accident earlier this month.

Adanma Luke has since posted proof of payment to her page [Instagram/Adanma Luke]
Taking to her Instagram account on April 24, 2024, Luke posted an explainer detailing the efforts made since the accident on April 10.

She stressed that she had since been in contact with the victim's families and consistently provided financial aid to them.

She wrote, "It has become necessary for me to make a statement because of the false allegations being made against me. Since the tragic loss of Junior Pope, Abigail, Precious, Friday, and Olanti, my team and I have been actively collaborating with the families to provide necessary funds as requested, from the gravediggers to the divers and fuel for the police officers involved in the search for the bodies."

“This also includes expenses for caskets, ambulances, and additional funds to cover other related ones. This also includes expenses for caskets, ambulances, and additional funds to cover other related ones. This ritual involved invoking the spirit into a casket lined with a plantain leaf, which was then sent to the family for burial. I have video evidence of their agreement to these arrangements," she wrote.

Luke stated that going forward, she and her team would publicise details, receipts and video proof of their efforts since the tragedy ensued.

“Additionally, my team and I arranged the departure of the ambulance from Asaba to the homes of Precious and Friday. As a result of this, my team and I will be sharing details and video proof of everything that has happened since this tragedy. In this time of a huge kiss and mourning for these families, the allegations that I have not taken any action are complete lies. My team and I remain in communication with the police and members of the families who have lost their loved ones”.

“I’m human and can’t be that heartless to not do anything so they can rest in peace,” she added in her caption.

She has since posted 12 receipts showing the financial transfers to the bereaved families.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

