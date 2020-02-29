Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie believes it’s not a big deal for a man to kneel to propose to a woman.

The actor expressed his opinion on the controversial subject of kneeling for women barely a month after his father, Pete Edochie said it is totally wrong for a man to kneel when proposing to a woman.

The 73-year-old actor had argued in a video interview that if a man bends his knees to propose, the woman would become the head of the family.

But his son, Yul Edochie in an interview with Pulse said kneeling for a woman is not that serious, even though he believes his father’s view on the matter was right to a large extent.

He said, “To a large extent, the man is right. You know, it’s not our culture. It is foreign for people to kneel. But it is really no big deal. It is not that serious. Whether you kneel down to propose or lie down to propose, it doesn’t change anything. A woman who is going to leave you would leave you. The woman who doesn’t respect you would not respect you and the one who loves you and respects you will be with you whether you kneel or you lie or you fly”.

Asked if he knelt for his wife when he proposed to her he said, "I didn’t kneel because… well I didn’t have to. My wife didn’t ask me to kneel for me to propose. We got married many years ago in 2004”.