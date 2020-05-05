Yul Edochie is thankful for getting a second chance at life as he recounts his near-death experience after freak car accident a year ago.

The movie star turned politician took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 4, 2020, where he shared a photo from the accident scene.

He went on to narrate how he thought he was going to die but God gave him a second chance.

"Immediately the car tumbled my whole life flashed right in front of me in a fraction of a second, and I heard a voice saying 'Yul it's all over if there was anything you wanted to do, sorry you can't do it anymore'. My system shut down," he wrote.

"Few seconds after the crash, God Almighty gave me a second chance. Life came back to my body again from my legs and I woke up. Came out safe and sound. (4th, June 2019). A new life began.

"I have registered my name on earth thereby fulfilling Part A of my life, Part B is fully dedicated to helping people and serving God.

