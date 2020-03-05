Yul Edochie has advised men not to get married to career-driven women and force them to become housewives.

The actor and politician made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

According to him, women deserve to be successful and achieve their dreams just like every other man.

"Don’t marry a career lady and force her to stay at home. You fail am bros. Women deserve to be successful and achieve their dreams too.

"If you don’t want your wife to work or do business simply marry the one that doesn’t want to do anything. You’ll have a great life together," he tweeted.

This is not the first time Yul Edochie will be speaking on the need for men and women to have a fair share of all privileges when it comes to marriages and relationships. [Pulse]

This is not the first time Yul Edochie will be speaking on the need for men and women to have a fair share of all privileges when it comes to marriages and relationships.

Recall that a few weeks ago the actor took a swipe at men when he admonished them to see their wives as partners even though they are still the head of the house.

Yul Edochie can be described as one of the most vocal celebs on social media [Instagram/YulEdochie]

According to him, rather than control a woman, she should be involved in a man's business decisions.

Yul Edochie is one of the sons of Nollywood veteran, Pete Edochie [Instagram/YulEdochie]

As usual, tweets like this that talk about gender equality always generates a lot of reactions. Fans and followers of Yul have all shared that views on the tweet via the comments section.