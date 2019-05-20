The video of Wizkid and Tiwa Savage all loved up and playing around is the cutest youd see on social media today.

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are seen chilling at an undisclosed place somewhere on the island in Lagos. Just in case you doubt this video, take a visit to both Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's Instagram stories and you'd have this equation solved.

A close look at the video and you see Wizkid tapping Tiwa Savage's bum in a playful manner and she kinda loved the gesture. Don't we all love it when we see Tiwa Savage and Wizkid hangout together?

Even though the relationship between these two is yet to be defined, they always keep giving us the vibes that there might be something going on between them. This isn't the first time we've been lucky to see Tiwa Savage and Wizkid all loved up in a video or photo.

The O2 arena scene

Back in 2018, Wizkid got everyone talking when he shutdown O2 Arena in London where he performed to a 20,000 crowd. While we were still shocked at his capacity to sell out an auditorium that big, something more magical happened.

The music star during his electrifying performance, he stopped the show midway to bring Mummy Jam Jam on stage to perform their hit collaboration song, 'Malo.' It wasn't the normal introduction of a co-star, as the singer called Tiwa Savage "Someone special" which got a lot of cheers from the crowd. He also added, "Stay sexy for daddy."

The golden 'Kiss' at GidiFest

If you missed any of the signs of the possible relationship between Wizkid and Tiwa Savage then let's take you back to GidiFest which took place back in on Easter Friday, March 30, 2018, where all party lovers and Lagos ballers where in attendance to celebrate one of the biggest events of the year.

Among the music stars who turned up to perform on stage were Tiwa Savage and Wizkid. First to come on stage was Tiwa Savage who looked sexy as usual and was later joined on stage by Wizkid which received a lot of cheers for the fans. Just when we thought it was going to be the usual collaboration, as usual, the unexpected happened as Wizkid drew Tiwa Savage close to himself and gave her a very cute kiss on her chin!