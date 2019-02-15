Some of our favourite celebrities indeed came out this year to celebrate Valentine's days with their spouses in a very special way.

From emotional messages to videos of these celebrities surprising their spouses with amazing gifts and treats, we got to see the romantic sides of these guys. While some celebs decided to go low-key, others gave it all their best to celebrate their loved ones.

Just in case you missed out, here are how some of your favourite celebrities turned up for Valentine's day with their spouses.

1. Richard Mofe-Damijo

RMD, as he is fondly called, celebrated his wife, Jumobi with a very cute message on Valentine's day. The movie veteran took to his Instagram on Thursday, February 14, 2019, where he posted a photo of his wife and himself with a very cute message for her.

"Adejumobi. Abike. Abiks. Abk.Adumaradan.... See how far we have come... I still don't deserve you. First words I said to you when I saw your heart for me over 22 years ago, and until this minute I still don't feel I deserve you. Thank you for always.#celebratingabike #rmdsaysso #valentinethings," he wrote.

2. D'banj

The very first celebrity post on Valentine's day that we saw was the very hilarious but romantic video D'banj shared on his Instagram page. The music icon pretended to be a delivery man just to surprise his wife and yes she didn't see it coming.

"SURPRISE; She thought it was the Delivery Man 😂 ... Happy Valentine’s Day Guys make sure you show love especially to yourself ❤️❤️❤️. Love you boo and will always do 💯😍 @lineo_dd#baecation ... thanks @may8gallery for the Gifts she loved them 🎁," he captioned the video.

3. Davido

While we were still getting all emotional and lovey lovey over D'banj's surprise Valentine treat to his wife, Davido dropped his own surprise on Chioma. Well we all know how women (Almost of them) love surprises, Chioma was thrilled by Davido's bag of goodie which came in numerous folds.

"I get time sha 😂😂😂 Happy Valentines @thechefchi IT IS THE CHI THERE!! ❤️ u said bring dollars they brought Bounty 🙄 still her fave tho 😂," he captioned the video.

4. Burna Boy

Something tells us that some of your favourite celebrities had it all figured out for the special day. Because Burna Boy just like Davido and D'banj gave his new found love interest, UK singer, Stefflon Don an amazing treat on Valentine's day.

This time around it was Stefflon Don who took to her Instagram page to share a video of all the goodies she got from her man.

5. Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye celebrated Valentine's day with his wife, Anita in a very different and calm way. The music star and former member of the now-defunct PSquare group took to his Instagram page where he a throwback photo of Anita and himself when they were still students at the University of Abuja...deep right?

"Yeh that’s us ❤️🌹university days #uniabuja #2004 cc @anita_okoye #happyvalentinesday #tbt,'' he captioned the photo.

6. Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo has always been that celeb who can share a million and one photos of his family, especially his wife, Busoya. So it didn't come as a surprise that on Valentine's day it was going to be any different. The singer shared a video of himself performing one of his love songs for his wife to mark the special day.

"PLEASE GATHER HERE IF YOU ARE LIKE ME, NO MONEY VALENTINE GIFT. MAKE I JUST DROP THIS ONE HERE FOR @busoladakolo.NA WE WE NA. SEND TO YA BABY TOO AND SAY BABY HERE’S VAL GIFT. @eljamin_ on the piano," he captioned the video.

7. Omotola Jalade-Ekiende

Omotola Jalade-Ekiende and her husband, Mathew have remained one of our most admired celebrity couples for a long time. They always find a way of reinventing their romantic life and we can't get enough of it. So it didn't come as a surprise that on Val's day she took to her Instagram page to shower praises on her husband with a cute photo.

"Hey Happy Vals Day Darlings! ❤🥂😁