Toyin Abraham has appealed to all her 'Toyin Titans' to stop trolling some of her colleagues who aren't happy with her.

The actress and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Friday, October 4, 2019. While pleading with her loyal fans, she advised them to ignore those perceived haters while they watch her excel in life.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the Toyin titans for your love and support all over the years. I doubt if I have any fans as passionate and supportive as you guys, it's so real, I feel loved. I want to kindly plead with you guys, even if any one of my colleagues does not support me please don't troll them nobody deserves to die. Let them live so they can witness the goodness of God in my life. Dear titans, we are not miscreants, we are not thugs. Thank you guys for always being in support time. Guess what guys? Something big is coming," she said.

Toyin Abraham's latest comments are coming weeks after she got into a social media fight with colleague, Lizzy Anjorin. It would be recalled that Toyin Abraham and Lizzy Anjorin spent days exchanging unpleasant words on social media which got a lot of people including colleagues in the industry talking.

Toyin Abraham's latest comments are coming weeks after she got into a social media fight with colleague, Lizzy Anjorin. [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

As usual, the fight between these two popular actresses drew not just attention from a lot of people but also got them a lot of people picking sides.

Toyin Abraham sends legal warning to Liz Anjorin, calls her a pig

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 16, 2019, where she shared a copy of the 'cease and desist' notice letter. However, in her usual controversial style, Toyin Abraham called Liz Anjorin a pig, in the caption of the post.

"Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up. Cc @bbbmedia @officialsamolatunj1," she wrote.

In the letter, 'Toyin Abraham brought to Liz Anjorin's notice the post she shared on her Instagram page on Sept 14, 2019, where she accused her of sponsoring an article against her.

Lizzy Anjorin responds to Toyin Abraham, calls her a bastard

Anjorin alleged that she has no issues with Toyin Abraham other than her inability to curb her fans. Anjorin said Abraham has grown her social media followers to attack her fellow colleagues and fail to render help when needed.

In a six minutes long interview with Gboah TV, Anjorin alleged that she has no issues with Toyin Abraham other than her inability to curb her fans. Anjorin said Abraham has grown her social media followers to attack her fellow colleagues and fail to render help when needed.

She also made several allegations on the place of birth of Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajewole’s son claiming the baby was delivered in Nigeria. Anjorin insisted that she has a pure heart and that was why she has decided to respond to Abraham.