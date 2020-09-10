Canadian born rapper, Tory Lanez has apologised to rapper Megan Thee Stallion after reportedly shooting her.

According to TMZ, the music star sent a text to Megan where he apologised and claimed that the reason behind his actions was because he was drunk.

"I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was just too drunk," he wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion gunshot wound

Even though he didn't refer to shooting the rapper, he apologised for everything that went wrong.

"None the less s**t should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible, Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk," he wrote.

Lanez's text is coming a few weeks after Megan had named him as the person who pulled the trigger during a shooting incident.

Tory Lanez says he was drunk during the shooting incident back in July [Instagram/ToryLanez]

"You shot me. There were only four people in the car, me you, my homegirl, and your security...I get out of the car. I'm done arguing, I'm out of the car, this n**ga from the back seat of the car started shooting at me! You shot me!" Megan said during a live Instagram post in August.

In July there were reports that she was allegedly shot by Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez was her shooter [Instagram/TheeStallion]

PageSix reported that the rapper fired the gunshots during an altercation with Meghan in his car.

The report came days after a video surfaced online of Megan exiting Lanez’s SUV with what appeared to be blood dripping from her feet.