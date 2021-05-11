RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

OAP Toolz drags actor Yomi Fabiyi over plans to stage protest to demand the release of Baba Ijesha

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Toolz believes Yomi Fabiyi's actions are the lowest levels of clout chasing.

OAP Toolz Demuren and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/ToolO] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

On-Air Personality Tolu 'Toolz' Demuren has called out actor Yomi Fabiyi over his plans to lead a protest demanding the release of alleged child molester Baba Ijesha.

Recommended articles

Baba Ijesha was recently arrested for defiling the foster daughter of Princess.

In a tweet posted via her Twitter page on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the OAP described Fabiyi's plans as laughable.

"So this Yomi Fabiyi fellow wants ppl to protest in support of a paedophile? Just when I thought I had seen it all in Nigeria! I imagine he's doing this for attention, but this is the lowest level EVER for clout chasing...or maybe he's defending someone he has a lot in common with," she tweeted.

Fabiyi who has remained sympathetic towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest announced via his he will stage a protest on Wednesday, May 12, over the decision of the police not to release the disgraced actor on bail.

Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha]
Actor, Baba Ijesha arrested for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl starting from when she was 7 [Instagram/BabaIjesha] Pulse Nigeria

According to him, the foster mother of the molested child and comedian, Princess and actress Iyabo Ojo plan to kill Baba Ijesha if he is granted bail.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Rev Mbaka blames the devil, apologises to the Catholic Church

Aso Rock robbery attempt should worry us all [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

28-year-old man sexually abuses mother and kills her a day before Mothers’ Day

Moris Babyface recounts sleeping with 4 women in a day and breaking fast with sex (WATCH)

4 things to do after sex

Ghanaian woman places python inside dead husband’s coffin to bid him farewell (video)

Federal government announces fresh COVID-19 restrictions

Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu confirmed as host of BBNaija season 6