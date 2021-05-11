OAP Toolz drags actor Yomi Fabiyi over plans to stage protest to demand the release of Baba Ijesha
Toolz believes Yomi Fabiyi's actions are the lowest levels of clout chasing.
Baba Ijesha was recently arrested for defiling the foster daughter of Princess.
In a tweet posted via her Twitter page on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the OAP described Fabiyi's plans as laughable.
"So this Yomi Fabiyi fellow wants ppl to protest in support of a paedophile? Just when I thought I had seen it all in Nigeria! I imagine he's doing this for attention, but this is the lowest level EVER for clout chasing...or maybe he's defending someone he has a lot in common with," she tweeted.
Fabiyi who has remained sympathetic towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest announced via his he will stage a protest on Wednesday, May 12, over the decision of the police not to release the disgraced actor on bail.
According to him, the foster mother of the molested child and comedian, Princess and actress Iyabo Ojo plan to kill Baba Ijesha if he is granted bail.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng