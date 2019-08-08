Timi Dakolo has once again come to his wife, Busola Dakolo's defense over the recent reports about her encounter with the police.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, where he shared a photo of his wife and captioned it with a quote debunking the pages that have been trolling her.

"NO AMOUNT OF LIES CAN PUT DOWN A HEART THAT HAS NO ROOM FOR FEAR.NO MIND TROLLS DEM, THEIR PAGES WERE CREATED SO THEY CAN DO SUCH...IN FACT IGNORE," he wrote.

Timi's post is coming barely 24 hours after Busola had cleared the air about her interview with Guardian UK where she revealed that she did not sign a counter-petition or acquiesce to any counter-petition.

"Thanks for the goodwill and best wishes. The interview with the UK Guardian was held two weeks ago when the police came to my house. It is not a new interview. I did not sign a counter-petition or acquiesce to any counter-petition. I am very grateful for all those who have reached out, including from institutions that are to help us get justice. Our legal and police case continues. This has not ended by any chance. This is about many young girls who must know they can get justice when they speak. I continue to be resolute and thank you for standing with us. I LOVE YOU, BABY," she wrote.

Busola Dakolo had accused the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was a teenager about a month ago.

That now-famous interview not only sparked off a conversation on social media but changed the lives of the parties involved.

The now-famous interview

In the video, she alleged that the senior pastor of The Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo had raped her twice when she was a teenager.

In an exclusive interview with YNaija, Busola gave a detailed account of how she met the pastor while she was in secondary school and started worshipping at his then club turned church after a lot of persuasions from her sisters.

Busola Fatoyinbo revealed in graphic details how Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was ruthless and unremorseful during the period he raped her. She went on to reveal how she finally opened up to her family about the raped incident and how her brother was held back from attacking Pastor Fatoyinbo.