Media girl, Stephanie Coker is probably one of the happiest people on earth at the moment after getting a Bentley Continental GT Coupe as Valentine's gift.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Friday, February 14, 2020, where she shared some photos of herself chilling in her new car. She went on to caption the photo with a quote where she revealed it was Valentine's Day gift.

"Push Present Valentines Edition. Thank you ❤," she wrote.

Congratulations to Stephanie Coker on her new car. It is not clear which model of the Bentley Continental GT Coupe she got, but a 2019 model of the car goes for about N72M says car website Edmunds.com.

The last time the media girl made a lot of buzz on social media was when it was revealed that she had welcomed a baby with hubby, Olumide Aderinokun.

The media personality took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 25, 2019, where she shared a video of herself and a big belly bump.

It didn't take long before her celebrities began to jump on her comment section to congratulate her on the arrival of the baby. From Kemi Lala Akindoju to Rita Dominic and even Kemi Adetiba who kinda helped announced the arrival of the baby with her post.