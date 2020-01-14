Stella Damasus has announced the passing away of her mother in law, Mrs Ademinokan who she described as her best friend.

The movie star announced the sad news via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, where she posted a very emotional tribute to the woman who she also described as her prayer warrior and angel.

"So, I lost my bestie, my prayer warrior, my angel, my MOTHER IN LAW. This woman right here is the most amazing and selfless person ever. The love she had for me was just too much. I will never forget our GIST NIGHTS, our prayer time, our kitchen Chronicles, our dance moves.

"To say I will miss her is an understatement. I am still in the denial stages for sure because this is still too much for me right now. The only consolation I have is that I know for a fact that you are going straight to HEAVEN. NOW, you will rest. No more SICKNESS and PAIN. I LOVE YOU MAMI LULU. Till we meet again. #RIP," she wrote.

Our sincere condolence to Stella Damasus and her husband, Daniel Ademinokan on the demise of their mother from all of us at Pulse.

Daniel Ademinokan and Stella Damasus have been together for almost ten years and married for about six to seven years. The two have kept their marriage of the prying eyes of the media but have never failed to celebrate each other on their birthdays and anniversaries. [Instagram/StellaDamasus]

