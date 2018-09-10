Pulse.ng logo
Read inspiring message Betty Irabor sends Harrysong

Harrysong Read inspiring message Betty Irabor sends to singer

Betty Irabor has joined the list of concerned people who have sent words of encouragement to Harrysong.

  • Published:
Harrysong play

Harrysong

(Instagram/IamHarrysong)

One person who is familiar with depression is media mogul, Betty Irabor and she is sending an inspirational message to Harrysong who recently revealed he was depressed.

Betty Irabor took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 9, 2018, where she wrote quite a long note encouraging Harrysong and any other person going through the ailment. According to her, apart from going for therapy, she wants the singer to pray like his life depended on it.

"Dear @iamharrysong (And To others whom it may concern) I don’t know you but I know of you. I became curious about you after a post suggesting that you may be going through depression! Since my own bout, I have learnt that many are very ignorant about this mental health issue and show very little empathy for the sufferer. I am happy you have taken that bold step to open up and seek therapy    . Even with therapy, there will be many off days but you must commit to getting better (appreciating how far you have come, celebrating little and major successes and milestones, avoiding negative vibes, find a safe place, don’t overanalyze your current situation; it’s temporary, embrace Talk therapy and not depend solely on antidepressants, pray as if your life depends on it.. it actually does!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Betty Irabor (@bettyirabor) on

 

"Never forget that thoughts become things; own your positive thoughts, change your negative mindset, choose your perspectives carefully.) The journey to recovery may be frustrating and there could be a relapse but you’re gonna be just fine because the hand of trauma may be long, the good news is that it can be BROKEN. Give your self time to mend and don’t rush the process! Blessings!    #dusttodew#depression#mentalhealth #empathy#nonegativevibes," she concluded.

Betty Irabor is the author of the book 'Dust to Dew' which centers on her journey through depression. Until the release of the book, not too many knew that the publisher and socialite had gone through what is seen in this part of the world as a 'foreign ailment.' Recall a few days ago, Harrysong revealed to everyone that he was going through depression and it sparked off a lot of conversation.

Betty Irabor play

Betty Irabor

(Instagram/BettyIrabor)

ALSO READ: 10 things to learn from Betty Irabor's 'Dust to Dew' book

Harrysong talks about death says 'Don't cry for me when I die'

Harrysong play

Harrysong

(Instagram/Iamplanum1)

 

Harrysong left a troubling message on his Instagram page a few days ago, saying his fans should not cry for him, but instead celebrate him when he is gone. Singer, Harrysong has shared a post on his social media page, that in this period where depression and suicide are on the front burner of social media discussion, has left many concerned about his state of mind.

Harrysong is ready play

Harrysong is ready

 

In a message posted on Wednesday, September 5, the 'Arabanko' singer posted his picture alongside the caption; ''Don't cry wen I die, celebrate, put up a kingmaker concert, empower more youths,... I have Lived... I have Done my bit, carry on in grace... TEKERO❤ I LOVE YOU ALL.''

