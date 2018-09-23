Pulse.ng logo
Ras Kimono's wife is dead

Ras Kimono Reggae icon's wife, Efe, dead 3 months after husband's death

Confirming the death of Efe, the Project Manager of Premiere Music, Michael Odiong, said the sad incident occurred on Sunday, September 23.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ras Kimono's wife is dead play

Efemena Okedi, the wife of late reggae veteran, Ras Kimono has passed away on Sunday, September 23.

(Happenings)

Three months after the death of reggae veteran, Ras Kimono, his wife, Efemena Okedi, has passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

Pulse was informed of the passing away of Efe, who was also a member of the late Ras Kimono's band.

Confirming the death of Efe, the Project Manager of Premiere Music, Michael Odiong, said the sad incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 23.

"Yes, Efe Kimono is dead. She was confirmed dead today, early this morning. I can't give out any other detail aside this for now." Odiong told Pulse.

ALSO READ: Tributes pour in as Ras Kimono is remembered

Reggae icon dies at 60

Reggae icon, Ras Kimono has been reported dead.

Kimono recently celebrated his 60th birthday with friends and family and was supposed to travel to the United States before his demise.

Reggae icon reportedly dies after celebrating birthday play

Veteran reggae musician, Ras Kimono, performing at Ras Kimono Live & Unplugged.

(Press)

 

According to reports, he died today, Sunday, June 10, 2018 after he slumped on Saturday, June 9, 2018, and was rushed to a hospital in Ikoyi, where he gave up the ghost.

A family source who spoke to Channels Television, also confirmed the report.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

