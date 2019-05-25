Peter Okoye a.k.a. Mr P of the defunct Psquare has threatened to sue a show promoter for allegedly using his photo to sell his twin brother’s show in Angola.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) the organiser of the show, Pub Four posted a notice of a show with the picture of Peter and his brother Paul expecting to perform at the event.

But Peter didn’t seem to find it funny that his photo was being used to advertise a show that has nothing to do with him.

The artiste took to his Instagram on Saturday, May 25, 2019, to threaten the show organisers saying they'll hear from his lawyer soon for using his image to sell their shows.

In the same post, Peter shared the Instagram post of his brother, Paul Okoye, a.k.a. Rudeboy arriving in Angola with his crew.

You'll recall that in September 2017, Peter reportedly sent a letter to their lawyer, Festus Keyamo, demanding a termination of the partnership agreement between him and his brother.

The twin brothers thereafter broke up after years of dominating the Nigerian music industry.