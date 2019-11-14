On Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja threw out the rape case filed by Timi Dakolo's wife, Busola against the senior pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

According to the judge, Oathman A. Musa, the matter amounts to injustice and an abuse of judicial process adding that the case is empty and purely sentimental. Justice Musa said that the case was aimed more at cruelty than obtaining justice.

The judgment has however been received with mixed reactions with a lot of people shocked and dismayed at the ruling. The outrage on Twitter can be described as that of a lot of people disappointed at the judicial system in the country.