Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has received a Mercedes Benz SUV as a birthday gift from her children.

Photos of the birthday gift presentation have since flooded social media.

Ozokwo got quite emotional as she received a car as a birthday present from her children.

The actress could not hold back her tears as she received the gift from her children [KilarigboLive]

More photos from the car gift presentation [KilarigboLive]

Patience Ozokwo turned 62 on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 [Instagram/KilarigboLive]

Recall the movie star recently turned 62.

The new car gift is a 2008 Mercedes Benz ML 350 which according to cars website, Jiji, goes for about N3.5M.

Congratulations to the actress on her latest car gift.

Ozokwo is a Nigerian actress, fashion designer, gospel singer, and musician.