Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwo has received a Mercedes Benz SUV as a birthday gift from her children.
Photos of the birthday gift presentation have since flooded social media.
Ozokwo got quite emotional as she received a car as a birthday present from her children.
Recall the movie star recently turned 62.
The new car gift is a 2008 Mercedes Benz ML 350 which according to cars website, Jiji, goes for about N3.5M.
Congratulations to the actress on her latest car gift.
Ozokwo is a Nigerian actress, fashion designer, gospel singer, and musician.