Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo has gotten for herself a Mercedes Benz GLE 450 Coupe worth N20M.

The movie star took to her Instagram stories on Monday, February 24, 2020, where she shared a series of videos of the latest car in her garage.

Obviously excited about her new addiction, Linda can be seen screaming alongside her friends who couldn't hide their joy.

Linda's latest car is a 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe 450 4matic which according to car website, Cheki goes for between N20M to N22M.

The beautiful actress joins the list of celebs who have gotten for themselves expensive cars over the last few years. Still talking about expensive gifts, back in 2019, the actress got a very beautiful and expensive house for herself.

Linda Osifo joins the list of celebs with expensive cars in their garages. [Instagram/LindaOsifo]

Linda took to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 24, 2019, where she shared a photo of the sprawling mansion and went on to caption it with a quote of her different levels of growth since her move back to Nigeria.

Linda's latest car is a 2016 Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe 450 4matic which according to car website, Cheki goes for between N20M to N22M. [Instagram/LindaOsifo]

According to her, she moved from squatting with a friend after moving back to Nigeria to buying her home house.